Acer’s Swift X lineup boasts Intel’s new Arc graphics

There have been stacks of laptops launched at CES 2022 as you’d expect – not surprising when Intel has also used the show to launch its own 12th generation Core processors, coming soon.

Acer’s Swift X 14 and Swift 16 will use Intel’s latest hardware and will be available from March and April for £999 and £1,099 respectively.

The 16-incher even gives the option of using Intel’s brand new Arc graphics, though the 14-inch model sticks with Nvidia with the 3050 Ti which squeezes into a sub-18mm chassis. Just to clarify, Arc is new dedicated/discrete graphics hardware from Intel, rather than the onboard integrated graphics we’re used to.

A new air inlet keyboard works in tandem with fans and heat pipes to keep the Swift cool – after all, the new models will pack up to 12 cores.

The laptops will be reasonably lightweight at 1.4 and 1.7kg, while the displays have a 16:10 aspect ratio and resolutions up to 2240×1400 and 2560×1600 respectively. Narrow bezels ensure a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. You can specify up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage while there’s Wi-Fi 6E on board, too.

Acer has also announced a bunch of gaming hardware at CES, with new models of the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5 all featuring the new latest 12th-gen Intel Core chips plus Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics. The Nitro 5 can also be specced with the new AMD Ryzen 6000, too.

