Dell XPS 13 Plus is a beefed-up version of our fave Windows ultraportable

Like just about everybody else who uses one, we love the Dell XPS 13. It’s been one of the best – if not the best – ultraportable Windows laptops for the last decade. The first was launched at CES 2012, would you believe – here’s our hands-on review of the original.

Fast forward 10 years and Dell is introducing the XPS 13 Plus at CES 2022 – a beefed-up version of the standard model that’ll be available over the next couple of months. Now, Dell has reinvented the XPS 13 numerous times. Like Apple’s MacBook Air, the XPS 13 has kept pace with new trends and Intel upgrades and although the design looks similar, it’s actually completely different.

The XPS 13 Plus takes this a step further – there’s an improved keyboard and glass haptic trackpad thats part of the wrist rest though we can see that might cause problems, how do you know definitively where to click?

One compromise has been made – there’s no headphone jack or microSD slot which could be a problem depending on your point of view – Windows’ relationship with Bluetooth devices is, shall we say, chequered.

As with other new flagship laptops from CES there are powerful versions (28W) of Intel’s new 12th generation Core chips while OLED is a screen option once more for the InfinityEdge display alongside the standard LCD. Fast charging (Dell’s Express Charge 2.0) will also get you to 80 percent charge in under an hour.

The function key row is now distinct from the keyboard and are capacitive touch buttons that, like the trackpad, look like they’re part of the laptop body. It’s sort of like a static MacBook Pro Touch Bar (RIP).