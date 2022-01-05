Samsung’s Freestyle is a super go-anywhere mini projector

There are always plenty of unusual gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), but it’s often maverick brands that come up with strange stuff that you think could actually be useful.

Mainstream gadget makers tend to reveal totally out-there concepts that appear to be future-gazing willy-waving rather than anything genuinely useful.

However, Samsung’s Freestyle bucks the trend. It’s an $899 projector that’s completely portable so you can use it from a campervan, at a friend’s house or anywhere you’d like and. It’ll display an image between 30 and 100 inches. It’s Full HD resolution rather than 4K, but the name of the game here is portability, so you’re not necessarily going to be demanding the tippermost toppermost resolution.

The 830g projector provides 360 degree sound while the Freestyle itself can also rotate 180 degrees, so you can show things on the ceiling, around a corner, wherever you want.

The Freestyle also comes with full auto keystone and auto levelling too so it can automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle and so give a perfectly proportional image every time. There’s also an autofocus feature so you don’t need to faff about with getting the ideal image.

Play

The projector can also be powered easily from a USB PD-supporting source or 50W/20V output so you can easily use it where you don’t have access to a traditional wall socket.

It also offers the same Smart TV features you can get on Samsung Smart TVs, with built-in streaming services plus mirroring and casting from both Android and iOS mobile devices. It also includes far-field voice control and you can choose what voice assistant you want to use it with.

More from CES 2022