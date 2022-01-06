Razer announces faster and more powerful Blade gaming laptops at CES

If you’re after a thin and light gaming laptop that doesn’t look all that gamey, the Razer Blade has become perhaps the best choice in recent years – and it doesn’t look like that’s about to change in 2022.

Unveiled at CES, this year’s Blade models are kitted out with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti on the most powerful variants, and depending on the size you want, a 12th Gen Intel Core processor or AMD’s Ryzen 9.

The most backpack-friendly Razer Blade 14 combines the Ryzen 9 with an improved 16GB of DDR5 RAM. The entry-level model gets an RTX 3060 GPU and a 1080p 144Hz IPS display, but you can bump the graphics chip up to a 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti, and swap out the panel for a QHD 165Hz alternative. All models have 61.6Wh batteries and a 1080p webcam.

As for the 15in and 17in models, you get Intel Core i7s under the hood, with the same RTX 3060 base configurations, but they can be specced up to an Intel Core i9 laptop with a 240Hz 4K IPS display and a 4TB SSD on the larger model.

The 15 has an 80Wh battery, with a slightly larger 82Wh cell found in the biggest Blade.

Prices start at $1,999.99 for the Razer Blade 14 and $2,499.99 and $2,699.99 for the 15 and 17. They’re due to go on sale in the first quarter of this year.