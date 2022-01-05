Belkin’s Soundform Immerse are noise-cancelling earbuds for audiophiles

You can spend hundreds on a pair of headphones, but listen somewhere loud and the extra outlay might be all for nought: even the nicest drivers will be drowned out by a bawling baby on the bus.

You could stay home in your soundproof acoustic chamber. Or for audio purity that doesn’t put you under house arrest, you could listen with Belkin’s new Soundform Immerse earbuds: equipped with Hybrid ANC, the wireless ‘phones use a trio of mics per ear to eliminate background noise.

Two external microphones work with a third pickup inside the ear to detect and counteract ambient noise. The resulting soundstage should be as hushed as a concert hall. And like a seasoned soloist, the Belkin earbuds know how to make the most of it: 12mm dual-layer dynamic drivers promise sweeter beats, while support for aptX HD means detailed 24-bit audio to please even the keenest ears.

Picky listener? With the wireless ‘buds paired via Bluetooth, fire up the Soundform smartphone app to select from preset sound profiles or tweak the equaliser for audio as you like it. You can also adjust levels for the Hear-Thru mode, which lets ambient sound in with just a tap – for those rare moments when you want to hear the world around you.

Each ‘bud is good for eight hours on a single charge, which should be plenty to see you through trips away from your sonic safe space. Plus the charging case extends battery life by a further 28.

Add support for Apple Find My, Google Fast Pair and Qi wireless charging and the sweat-resistant Soundform Immerse sound like a sweet deal for audiophiles on the go. Yours for $180 in the US, the Immerse are set to hit UK shelves in Spring – though pricing is yet to be confirmed.