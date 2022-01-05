TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6E robo-router can adjust its own antennas with mini motors

Routers aren’t attractive. But they are clever, and this fine specimen is cleverer than most. That’s because the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni has a very clever trick up its sleeve and that makes it one of the cleverest things we’ve seen at CES 2022.

If it doesn’t like the relationship it’s having with your devices – maybe obstacles get in the way – it’ll automatically adjust its physical antennas in order to maintain the strongest connection possible.

It’s a Wi-Fi 6E router and yes, that’s the latest generation of Wi-Fi that’s even better than Wi-Fi 6 or 802.11ax. Wi-Fi 6E uses the 2.4, 5 and 6GHz bands with the purpose of that 6Hz band having less interference than the other two; though that might change as more devices appear on it, of course.

D-Link also cites a maximum throughput speed of 4.8Gbps with 5 and 6GHz capable devices. Wired speeds are also impressive, too, up to 10Gbps thanks to a high-speed WAN port.

There’s no price set yet, though we’re expecting the AXE200 Omni to be rather expensive as the latest-gen Wi-Fi routers tend to be. TP-Link also has other routers launching including the quad-band Archer AXE300 also compatible with Wi-Fi 6E. There will also be numerous updates to TP-Link’s Deco range of mesgh routers this year including a 5G compatible model plus even some units designed to work outdoors.

