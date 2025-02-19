Wi-Fi 7 might be finally worth getting thanks to Eero’s new routers

Wi-Fi 7 is the latest connectivity standard for Wi-Fi. But it’s been locked away in expensive routers for enthusiasts or limited plans. That’s no longer the case with Eero’s new 7 and Pro 7 routers, which are more affordable. In fact, I think it may finally be worth upgrading your home network to Wi-Fi 7.

The Eero 7 routers offer multi-gigabit speeds in a compact package, while the Eero Pro 7 is beefier for bandwidth-hungry households. Both routers come loaded with Amazon’s networking tech: TrueMesh, TrueRoam, and TrueChannel. This means they should be better at keeping connections stable, reliable, and lag-free.

The Eero 7 is a dual-band router supporting 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, pushing wireless speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and wired speeds up to 2.3 Gbps. It’s got two 2.5 GbE ports and a compact design that will fit nicely on bookshelves. A single unit covers up to 190 square metres, a two-pack expands that to 380 square metres, and a three-pack stretches it to 560 square metres.

For those who need a bit more oomph, the Eero Pro 7 is where things get serious. It’s a tri-band router supporting 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. The 6 GHz band offers better network capacity and fewer congestion issues. It delivers wireless speeds up to 3.9 Gbps and wired speeds up to 4.7 Gbps, thanks to its two 5 GbE ports. A single unit can handle up to 200 devices, and a three-pack can manage over 600.

Set-up, as expected, is a breeze, with everything managed through the Eero app. It allows you to check connected devices, pause the internet, and share network details effortlessly. Both devices double as smart home hubs, supporting Matter, Thread, and Zigbee. Security-wise, they come with WPA3 encryption, automatic over-the-air updates, parental controls, and access to VPNs and malware protection. There’s even an Internet Backup feature, which lets you stay connected via a mobile hotspot if your main network goes down.

Eero 7 and Pro 7 are available for pre-order now and officially launch on February 26. The Eero Pro 7 will set you back £300 for a single unit or £700 for a three-pack, while the Eero 7 is priced at £170 for one, £280 for a two-pack, and £350 for a three-pack. You can order them directly on Amazon UK.