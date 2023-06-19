EE unveils its next-gen broadband service with speeds up to 1.6Gbps

While there are plenty of broadband options to choose from, most web-surfers look towards speed as the deciding factor. EE‘s next-gen broadband service is all about the speed, offering speeds well over a gigabit. The brand unveiled its upcoming Full Fibre 1.6Gbps service that’ll deliver some of the quickest broadband speeds available.

EE’s new service runs using a gigabit+ capable full fibre network. That network runs slightly higher at 1.8Gbps, to ensure that you’ll get the 1.6Gbps connection when it reaches your home. Alongside the new ultrafast service, EE is offering a full-specced new router. The Smart Hub Plus offers additional Wi-Fi controls – even going as far as to let you prioritise bandwidth. You’ll be able to hook it up to the Smart Wi-Fi Plus extender to increase your network’s range. Plus, you can nab the Smart Hybrid Connect accessory that’ll connect to EE’s mobile network to continue your connection as a back-up.

“As we create the UK’s most personal customer-focused brand, we continually look to bring truly innovative products and services to market to help our customers manage their increasingly busy households,” said EE’s Marc Allera. “EE home broadband backed-up by EE’s award-winning mobile network will set the standard for broadband for years to come, offering customers the best experience and putting them in control of their home connectivity.” The unveiling comes alongside the opening of EE’s new flagship store, the EE Studio – packed with a pro-gaming zone and digital spa inside the shop.

Exact details around the new 1.6Gbps service are still to be confirmed. The brand revealed that the package will be available from the summer, but no exact date just yet. A launch date and pricing information will be unveiled soon. For the moment, you can register your interest with EE, so you’re the first to hear more.