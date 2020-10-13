The best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals - LG, TCL, Samsung and more...

Time for a new telly – here are the best TVs available for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Prime Day is here and now is the perfect time to upgrade the biggest screen in your home.
Huge 4K TV prices are tumbling and thanks to this two-day salesathon, they are cheaper than ever. You could save up to 20%!
Plus, if you’ve pre-ordered a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’re going to need a big pixel-dense panel to make the most of its gorgeous graphics.
Here are the best 4K TV deals worth your hard-earned money this Prime Day.
Looking for more deals? Head back to our Prime Day hub for more and don’t forget – you need Amazon Prime to claim any of these offers.
£695 off Philips 55in 4K HDR Smart TV with Ambilight (2019/2020 model) – just £455 (60% off)
£50 off Samsung Galaxy 43in 4K HDR Smart TV (2020 model) – just £349 (13% off)
£250.99 off LG 65in 4K HDR Smart TV (2020 model) - just £649 (28% off)
£60 off Sharp 50in 4K HDR Smart TV – just £299 (17% off)
£351 off Hisense 55in 4K HDR Smart TV – just £378 (37% off)
£100 off TCL 4K HDR Smart TVs – from £399 (up to 20% off)
£170 off Panasonic 50in 4K HDR Smart TV – just £629 (21% off)
£350.99 off LG 70in 4K HDR Smart TV (2020 model) - £749 (32% off)
£115 off Philips 43in 4K HDR Smart TV with Ambilight (2019/2020 model) - just £385 (23% off)
£351 off Hisense 55in QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (2020 model) - £548 (39% off)