Save up to 30% on Belkin’s iPhone-friendly wireless chargers

Magsafe might not be the most glamorous entry on an iPhone’s feature list, but the magnetic wireless charging tech is undeniably useful. With the right charger you’ll be able to kiss your fiddly (and fragile) Lightning cables goodbye and top up cable free. Belkin has a handful to choose from for both at-home and in-car charging, and they’re all discounted in time for Black Friday.

Belkin 2-in-1 wireless charger: £60 – save £30 (Amazon)

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger: £75 – save £25 (Amazon)

Belkin BoostCharge car mount: £25 – save £10 (Amazon)

Belkin Soundform Freedom earbuds: £33 – save £47 (Amazon)

If you never leave your house without an iPhone and AirPods combo, you’ll want the 2-in-1 wireless charger. It has a Magsafe mount for your phone to rest on, at an angle so you can see the screen clearly if using it as a bedside table charging stand, and can supply a steady 15W of power. There’s a secondary wireless pad underneath for your AirPods case to sit on, and you can have it in your choice of black or white colours. It would normally set you back £90, but can be had for £60 from Amazon right now – that’s a tasty 33% discount.

For those that have gone all-in on Apple, the 3-in-1 wireless charger can add an Apple Watch into the mix. Charge speeds are a little lower at 7.5W, but that’s still plenty for an overnight refuel. It’ll only eat up a single plug socket, and you’ll also only have a single wire to worry about, instead of three. Cable carnage: managed.

Usually it retails for £100, but over Black Friday you can score one for £75 – that’s a 25% reduction.

Motorists will be better served by the BoostCharge magnetic mount, which can be had for £25 – a £10 saving over the normal price – although that version doesn’t include the PD3.0-compatible power adaptor needed to get the full 10W of wireless power. For that you’ll need to pay £30, but that’s still a £15 discount compared to the usual retail price.

The MagSafe mount means you can rotate your phone in any direction, rather than lock it to a single angle, and don’t have to fiddle with mounting clips every time you get in or out of the car.

Finally, Belkin isn’t only about wireless charging. It also knows a thing or two about true wireless earbuds. The Soundform Freedom ‘buds are IPX5 sweat-resistant for taking to the gym or jamming out while on a run, and promise to last up to 28 hours using the bundled charging case. AptX audio promises a higher quality Bluetooth connection than rival in-ears, too.

At £33.42, you’re looking at a 58% discount compared to the usual £80 retail price when you buy from Amazon.

