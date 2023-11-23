Lenovo gaming laptop prices slashed for Black Friday

Graphics cards for gaming PCs might be eye-wateringly expensive right now, but there are still Black Friday bargains out there for laptop shoppers. Case in point: the potent Lenovo LOQ 15APH8. This AMD-powered 15-incher would normally set you back £1349, but right now you can grab one for £999. US buyers can also save $350 on the Legion 5 Pro, which is on sale for $1080.

With an eight-core Ryzen CPU, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 4060 dedicated graphics chip, the Legion 5 should have no problem playing new titles. The 15in LCD display’s sensible 1080p resolution won’t be too taxing, and it’ll manage 165Hz gaming for ultra-quick response times in twitch shooters too. Throw in a 512GB SSD and battery good for seven hours away from the mains (when you aren’t gaming, that is) and it should cover all bases.

Don’t need quite as much storage, and prefer Intel internals to AMD? The Core i5-powered Lenovo LOQ is available from Very for £849 – a healthy discount from the usual £1099 asking price. The i5-13500H chip is still paired with 16GB of RAM and an RTX 4060 graphics chip, but the 15.6in display drops down to a 144Hz refresh rate and you only get a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo has also taken an axe to the prices of other top-sellers for this year’s Black Friday sales, including £150 off the IdeaPad Duet 3. This 11in hybrid Chromebook is ideal for education, office work and everything in between; it used to cost £399 but can be snapped up for £249 from Currys.

This wallet-friendly 2-in-1 has a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU and a battery that promises up to twelve and a half hours of portable working. Its 11.6in display detaches to act as a tablet, but has the usual goodies of a laptop, like a keyboard you don’t have to charge. It’s no powerhouse, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but has full-size ports for attaching accessories without needing dongles or adapters.

Finally the OLED screen-packing IdeaPad Slim 5i ultraportable is currently available for £549, a £150 reduction from its usual retail price. The 14in notebook has a very capable Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, plus a battery that should manage ten hours of life away from the mains. At just 1.4kg it’s easily light enough to lug just about anywhere.

Black Friday 2023 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around.

Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming