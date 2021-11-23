The best Fitbit deals this Black Friday include up to £100 off at Amazon

While the holiday season and triathalon training don’t usually go hand in hand, fitness trackers and smartwatches are more about overall wellbeing these days – and make great gifts for all kinds of folks, sporty or other,.

If you’re in the market for an activity tracker, then look no further than today’s best Amazon Black Friday deals, where a trio of Fitbit’s finest can be had for as much as £100 off!

The tastiest discount belongs to the Fitbit Versa 2, a fitness focused smartwatch with sleep and heart rate tracking; Alexa support; 4+ days battery life; and sport specific modes for running, boxing and yoga.

You can get the Fitbit Versa 2 for just £99 now – or £100 off – thanks to this incredible deal.

If it’s Fitbit’s latest you’re after, then the newer Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch is currently as much as £60 off in a range of stylish finishes including Midnight/Soft Gold, Pink Clay/Soft Gold and Black.

It can be had for as little as £140 and adds GPS tracking to the picture, meaning you don’t always have to exercise with your phone if you don’t want to.

Lastly, those who don’t need quite as much functionality can grab the Fitbit Charge 4, a more slimline band-style fitness tracker that’s perfect for those who just want to see how much they’re moving and keep tabs on the time.

You can save £40 on Fitbit Charge 4 at Amazon now, where it’s down to just £89.99 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday Week sales.

All three are top quality products, and our original Fitbit Versa review awarded it a nearly pristine 4/5 star score. We’re also big fans of the Charge series devices and love that they bring swim tracking to the equation, though for most people a Versa might be the better pick as it plays nice with Spotify to meet all your music listening needs.

Alternatively, if you want something truly turbo-charged in the fitness smartwatch department, you can also save big on the seriously sporty Garmin Fenix 6 Pro – just bear in mind it really is more for the triathlon hopefuls out there and will cost you a fair few extra coppers, even after a terrific discount.

Still stuck? Don’t worry, just check out our Christmas gift guide round-up for even more great ideas this holiday season.

