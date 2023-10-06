Get the seriously good Apple MacBook Air M1 for £721
MacBook Air M1 also gets tasty price cut
While we’re coming up to the 2023 Black Friday shopping event and Amazon’s second Prime Day, now’s your chance to save serious money if you’re after a new MacBook! Apple’s wares have traditionally been immune to the annual deals bonanza, but we have seen some discounts over the last couple of years. Ahead of the season of sales, there’s a rather tasty deal you can get your hands on.
Apple’s ultra-portable laptop, the MacBook Air, is privvy to a great discount ahead of this season’s sales! Act fast, and you can save 14% on the MacBook Air with M1 at Argos, where a relatively affordable (in laptop terms) £721 gets you a 13-inch Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You get to pick from three slick colour options, too: Space Gray, Gold or Silver.
This is another five-star product, as we explain in our MacBook Air with M1 review, announcing that “the MacBook Air (M1) arguably becomes the best all-round work laptop for under a grand” with this upgrade. Of course, there’s now an M2 version, including one in a larger size, but the M1 is almost as good – especially for everyday tasks.
We’re certain you’ll be able to get your hands on extra Apple goodies, including MacBooks, for less in the upcoming sales. Black Friday should see the highbrow devices on offer at multiple retailers, and Amazon’s sale should also have some offers. If you’re looking to save on some of Apple’s newer gear, we recommend you keep your eyes peeled for this season’s sales.