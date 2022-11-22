Score £60 off the Xbox Series S this Black Friday

What’s a big Christmas list topper for kids and grown-ups alike? Games consoles. And while the Xbox Series S can’t get your Christmas shopping done, it packs huge power and supports frame rates of up to 120fps. Thanks to this stellar Black Friday deal, you can score big with £60 off the Xbox Series S.

As part of Microsoft’s Black Friday sale, you can grab the recent Xbox console for £189, rather than the regular ticket of £250. Plus, you can take advantage of this lower price when you order from third-party retailers too. Bear in mind, Microsoft is limiting sales from its site to one per customer.

Don’t let the S branding scare you, the Xbox Series S packs in enough power to defeat any boss level. Just like the pricier Series X offering, the Series S packs an 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU (though slightly lower specced). Powering this is 10GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It can perform up to 1440p resolution, and even supports 120fps frame rates.

It’s a little smaller in footprint, too, thanks to ditching the 4K Blu-ray playing tech inside. And of course, it supports all the latest software features from Microsoft, including Game Pass. The console scored an impressive four stars out of five in our review.

As an added bonus from Microsoft, you can also grab up to 75% off games during the Black Friday sale. This includes AAA games such as Fifa 23, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and many more.

