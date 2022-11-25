Save up to £70 on smart heating with Hive’s hot Black Friday deals

With winter well and truly underway, the thermostats are cranking up. Smart thermostats not only mean you can stay tucked up on the sofa while changing the heating, but also give you greater control to save on bills. Hive is one of the most popular smart heating brands, with a range of devices available. And this Black Friday, you can score up to £70 off on Hive gear:

Smartening up your heating system and throwing in some energy-saving features, the Hive system got four stars out of five in our review. As you’d expect from smart heating, Hive’s smart thermostat kits allow you to control your heating anytime and from anywhere, using the companion app or your favourite home assistant.

The savvy heating tech boasts clever features like geofencing, automatically starting the heat when you need it. You can also set schedules and targets straight from within the app. Ever left the heating on while you’re on holiday? Hive’s smart alerts will let you know, so you can switch it off from afar.

On top of all that, the tech is simple to set up, with self-installation taking half an hour( we’ve tried). And if DIY isn’t for you, there’s an option to get an expert to install the thermostat. What’s more, Hive reckons it can save you up to £311 on your heating bills per year.

Plus, if you’re already controlling your pipes with Hive’s smart heating tech, you can nab some additional accessories at bargain prices as well. A single radiator valve is 20% off at just £43, while multipacks of three and five are down 10%.

