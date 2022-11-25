Listen up, Audio Technica’s ATH-SPORT7TW wireless earbuds are 69% off this Black Friday

If you’ve been after a new pair of wireless earbuds for your lugholes, there’s no better time to shop than Black Friday. Audio Technica is at the top of most people’s headphone wish list, thanks to the company’s sterling reputation for audio. And this Black Friday, you’ll find a top deal on one of the brand’s sets of truly wireless earbuds.

The brand’s ATH-SPORT7TW buds bring the same audio quality we know and love, and shrink it down into an exercise-friendly pair of wireless earbuds. Regularly retailing for £130, the buds are already a little kinder to your wallet. But this Black Friday you can save even more, as HMV are offering the Audio Technica buds for just £40. That’s a huge 69% off the usual ticket, which is just music to our ears!

Audio Technica’s ATH-SPORT7TW are a lot more nifty than the name is to say. Designed to accompany you on workouts, the buds are IPX5 sweat and water-resistant. Audio Technica even reckons you’ll be able to rinse them out if they get all sweaty! The portable form factor doesn’t skimp on the quality, either. Inside, you’ll find a 5.8mm driver in each, which deliver rich and powerful sound.

The wireless buds can keep up with you on the go as well. The battery in the mini cans will last 3.5 hours, with an additional 14 hours from the charging case. You’ll also find some extra goodies, too, such as a transparency mode dubbed Hear Through, and quick touch controls. There are even extra ear tips in the box, so you can find the best fit. The ATH-SPORT7TWs are a great deal on any day of the week, but this Black Friday deal is not one to miss.

