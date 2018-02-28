Ranked: The 12 most exciting phones from MWC 2018

Every year, Mobile World Congress is where we get our first taste of the brilliant new phones that'll fill our pockets in the months to come – and MWC 2018 didn't disappoint.

While LG and Huawei skipped their usual opportunity to unveil their latest core flagship models, several other makers – such as Samsung, Sony, and Nokia – showed off an array of handsets with innovative new features… or at least a bit more power and polish.

We've been covering all of the action from the show floor this week, and now it's time to make some decisions. Which of this week's new phones were the true showstoppers in the bunch? Here's how we rank the 12 biggest phone debuts from MWC 2018.