Remember when Samsung used to poke fun at Apple for its phones being the same every year?
Well, now it’s made two new Galaxy S9s that look almost identical to their predecessors - only the big one also gets a dual camera. Pot, meet kettle. You have a lot in common.
Luckily, the Galaxy S9+ is shaping up to be a barnstorming smartphone, with a bigger screen and considerably more power than the bog standard S9. Just like last year’s S8+, it’s the Galaxy for people who can’t go half an hour without taking a glance at Instagram or updating their Facebook profile on the sly. And when you put it like that, what’s not to love?
Certainly, the Galaxy S9+ is my indisputed pick of the two. Here are my first impressions of the phone, having has my hands on one earlier this week.
Camera: 2 Become 1
If you’ve read our Galaxy S9 hands-on then you'll know that both these new phones distinguish themselves via their cameras - but it's the S9+ that has the more versatile snapper.
Mirroring the Note 8’s dual camera, this super-sized phone gives you up to 2x optical zoom with your photos. Trust me, this is a massive boon for both your holiday and gig photos, which won’t turn out to be a blurry mess everytime you want to capture something in the near distance.
That’s not all, as you also get the dual aperture camera smarts found on the standard S9. That lets your Galaxy S9+ alter the amount of light it captures according to your surroundings, for better judged photos with a (potentially) greater amount of detail.
Not sure what dual aperture means? I’ve explained the concept a little more in our Galaxy S9 hands-on review, but in essence it makes your phone work more like a proper camera. Y’know, those hulking great things everyone ditched as soon as the smartphone came along.
In full, the S9+ gives you two 12MP sensors, each with optical image stabilisation to avoid any blurriness from shaky hands. One is fitted to a telephoto lens for zoom shots, and the other comes with a wide angle lens for your day-to-day snapping. The wide-angle lens is where those dual aperture smarts come in, with the ability to flit between f1.5 and f/2.4.
All of which should add up to pictorial quality that matches, or even exceeds the iPhone X and Google Pixel 2. Especially since the Galaxy S9+ uses the same trick of multi-frame noise reduction, where several photos are stacked on top of each other for 30% less noise.
As for video, the S9+ promises the same fidelity for its footage and can now handle super slow-motion video at a ridiculous 960fps. Better still, you needn’t have the reflexes of a 100m runner to make sure you capture the right moment in slow-mo. Now your S9+ will automatically record as soon as it detects motion.
And if you’re more of a selfie sort of person? The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has the same 8MP sensor that was used on the Galaxy S8, which wasn’t half bad either. And that’s not its only trick.
AR Emoji: Turn and face the strange
Never one to skip out on a gimmick, Samsung is attempting to one-up Apple with its latest creation: AR Emoji.
Just like the iPhone X’s Animoji - you know, the feature where you could film yourself as a talking poo - AR Emoji allows you to create a Nintendo Mii-like character using the S9+’s camera. Once customised, your AR-created self is then instantly transformed into a load of animated GIFs that you can send to any other phone.
It’s a cute, quirky feature that isn’t quite as smart as what the iPhone X can do. Still, if you ever need an image of a cartoon you bursting into tears, then AR Emoji has you sorted.
Design & display: Scan the difference
So there’s no denying that the S9+ looks almost identical to the Galaxy S8+, and a big part of that is down to its 6.2in QHD screen.
Here, you get the same display, with an 18:5:9 aspect ratio that allows for those gloriously skinny bezels, and HDR video support. It looked astonishingly good on its predecessor, and we’d expect the same to be true here. Remember, its resolution is set to Full HD+ as a default, so you’ll need to sacrifice some battery life to truly make the most of it.
If you do, you’ll want to crank its AKG-tuned speakers onto full whack as well; they’re 1.4x louder than with the S8+.
The front might be near-on unchanged from its previous incarnation, but its rump has benefitted from an overdue design tweak. Samsung has shifted the fingerprint scanner from the right of the camera lens to underneath the camera. It’s now easier to reach, and shouldn’t cause to fumble and accidentally smudge your camera lens. Honestly, I’m not sure why Samsung didn’t try things this way the first time around. Second time lucky, I guess.
Although the S9+ is faster than the standard S9 and comes with a superior camera, it might not be as comfortable to hold. Although it might not seem like it, that 6.2in screen makes for a much bigger device than the S9’s 5.8in affair. This isn’t so much a matter of weight; it’s not especially heavy at 189g. More that anyone with smallish hands might have to wrap both their mitts around the thing when using it.
So long as you bear that in mind, you still get a remarkably dapper phone whose reflective glass back marks it out as one of the most striking handsets you can buy. For my money, the Google Pixel 2 XL is the best-looking phone right now, but that’s far from the only opinion going at Stuff HQ.
What’s for sure is that the S9+ has gotten a big thumbs up round these parts. And don’t forget it’s IP68 water-resistant as standard, so won’t expire the moment you actually drop it in the loo.
Power, software & battery life: Bibxy is back
As the most expensive incarnation of Samsung’s flagship phone, it’s no great surprise that the Galaxy S9+ is one of the most powerful handsets you can by.
By combining the latest Exynos 9810 processor with 6GB RAM, there shouldn’t be anything this phone can’t do. From multitasking between apps to editing photos and even running as a standalone PC via Samsung’s DeX station, the S9+ has more than enough power to spare.
It’s also got an ample 3500mAh battery to power that huge 6.2in display. That’s the same capacity that you got with the Galaxy S8+, where it was enough to last you a full day’s use. With an even more efficient processor this time, plus the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, there’s a chance that stat could creep up a little bit.
As usual, Samsung has added its own extras on top of the usual Android experience, but none of these are so intrusive as to get in the way of how you’d want to use your phone. You don’t even need to use Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant if you’re not all that bothered about it. Although it has been updated with a new bunch of smarts, including the ability to translate signs, menus, books and the like through the S9+’s camera.
Samsung Galaxy S9+ initial verdict
Given the choice between the two new Galaxys, I’d go for the S9+ every time.
Not only does that dual camera make it feel like a fresher device, its added power and bigger screen just feel like the kind of luxuries you now expect when spending big money on your next phone.
Of course, what will be a significantly expensive price tag and that added overall size means the S9+ isn’t for everyone. So it’s just as well the Galaxy S9 is also set up to be a stonkingly good smartphone.
I can’t wait to give them both a full review before launching in just a couple of weeks on March 16.