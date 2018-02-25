If you’ve read our Galaxy S9 hands-on then you'll know that both these new phones distinguish themselves via their cameras - but it's the S9+ that has the more versatile snapper.

Mirroring the Note 8’s dual camera, this super-sized phone gives you up to 2x optical zoom with your photos. Trust me, this is a massive boon for both your holiday and gig photos, which won’t turn out to be a blurry mess everytime you want to capture something in the near distance.

That’s not all, as you also get the dual aperture camera smarts found on the standard S9. That lets your Galaxy S9+ alter the amount of light it captures according to your surroundings, for better judged photos with a (potentially) greater amount of detail.

Not sure what dual aperture means? I’ve explained the concept a little more in our Galaxy S9 hands-on review, but in essence it makes your phone work more like a proper camera. Y’know, those hulking great things everyone ditched as soon as the smartphone came along.

In full, the S9+ gives you two 12MP sensors, each with optical image stabilisation to avoid any blurriness from shaky hands. One is fitted to a telephoto lens for zoom shots, and the other comes with a wide angle lens for your day-to-day snapping. The wide-angle lens is where those dual aperture smarts come in, with the ability to flit between f1.5 and f/2.4.

All of which should add up to pictorial quality that matches, or even exceeds the iPhone X and Google Pixel 2. Especially since the Galaxy S9+ uses the same trick of multi-frame noise reduction, where several photos are stacked on top of each other for 30% less noise.

As for video, the S9+ promises the same fidelity for its footage and can now handle super slow-motion video at a ridiculous 960fps. Better still, you needn’t have the reflexes of a 100m runner to make sure you capture the right moment in slow-mo. Now your S9+ will automatically record as soon as it detects motion.

And if you’re more of a selfie sort of person? The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has the same 8MP sensor that was used on the Galaxy S8, which wasn’t half bad either. And that’s not its only trick.