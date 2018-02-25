Last year's Nokia 6 had an important job: it had to relaunch a brand that a lot of us had thought was gone for good.
It mostly succeeded, too, giving budget-minded buyers a whole lot of phone for their cash, all wrapped up in a good-looking package. Even if it wasn't perfect.
A year down the line, and the new Nokia's line-up has expanded dramatically - but it's here, where things properly got started again, that is most deserving of a sequel. So that's exactly what we're getting.
Revealed at this year's Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, the new Nokia 6 improves on the original in a few major ways, but still manages to keep the price down. And that makes it a seriously tempting proposition.
Here's why.
DESIGN & BUILD
On paper, the new Nokia 6 is ever-so-slightly thicker than the original, which we thought was already pretty chunky. There's something reassuring about that size once you get it in your hand, though - which hopefully means you're less likely to drop it.
That would be a real shame, as the whole thing is milled from a single block of aluminium to remove any signs of joins, seals or seams. The edges have even been diamond cut to give a touch of class, and a two-tone anodised finish mixes up the colour palette from the usual blacks and silvers.
The copper and black model seen here really looks the part, standing out in a way the monotone original phone simply didn't. When you look at what else is out there for a similar price, this really feels like it's punching above its weight. Good effort, Nokia.
SCREEN & SOUND
The 5.5in LCD screen is a case of "if it ain't broke, don't swap out a perfectly decent panel for a worse one and charge more money".
Nokia hasn't messed with a good thing, keeping the Full HD panel that's bright enough to see clearly outdoors, detailed enough to make text easy to read, and colourful enough to give images and videos a decent amount of punch.
Without doing a side-by-side comparison it's tough to tell if things have improved at all, but from what we've seen, the new Nokia 6 isn't quite as heavily skewed towards the blue end of the colour spectrum as its predecessor.
Viewing angles seem very good, and while you don't get fancy upgrades like an 18:9 panel or skinny screen bezels, that would probably be asking too much from a budget phone.
CAMERAS
There wasn't much to complain about on last year's Nokia 6 when it came to the camera, and it looks like that trend will continue for 2018. The hardware is unchanged, meaning a 16MP, f/2.0 rear sensor with phase-detect AF and a dual-LED flash for low-light snapping.
Zeiss optics are a welcome touch, although a logo is no indication of picture quality. We didn't get a chance to truly test it out during our hands-on session, but seeing how the old model could take well-exposed shots with plenty of detail, we're hopeful this successor will be up to the same task.
Nokia-exclusive extras like the Bothie camera capture mode return, meaning you can snap front and back cameras simultaneously, then combine the results into one shot. It's niche, but if you're not a selfie fan you can ignore it and stick to the standard shooting modes.
You also get Nokia's spacial audio sound recording when shooting video, which could give your clips something a little extra that you wouldn't find on other bargain phones.
PERFORMANCE & SOFTWARE
The original Nokia 6 made do with a Snapdragon 430 CPU, which wasn't exactly a powerhouse. It was just a little too slow in light of some better-equipped rivals.
Well, that shouldn't be a problem for its successor, with the updated Snapdragon 630 providing a healthy upgrade, despite staying in the same speed class in Qualcomm's chip hierarchy. It's quicker, more energy-friendly, and didn't show any real signs of sluggishness during our hands-on demo session.
Could it still fall down in demanding games? Sure, but then the screen resolution isn't going to tax it too heavily, and this is still a sub-£300 phone, so you've got to be a bit realistic when it comes to performance. From what we've seen, it delivers for the price.
You get 3GB of RAM, which is ideal for multitasking on the near-stock version of Android Oreo, and 32GB of storage for your apps and games. Running short? A microSD card slot will let you add more later. There's also going to be a higher-end 4GB/64GB version, but we don't know if that'll be coming to the UK just yet.
Nokia has added fast charging for the first time, letting you top up 50% in half an hour over a USB-C connection. A lot of cheapo phones stick with microUSB to keep the costs down, and it's something Nokia did with the 6 last year, so it's great to see the company listening to its critics.
Battery life will hopefully be enough to get you through a day and a bit, but proper testing will have to wait for a full review.
NOKIA 6 (2018) INITIAL VERDICT
We really wanted to like the original Nokia 6, but when it arrived, it wasn't clear what it was trying to be: too expensive to be a true bargain, and lacked the hardware it needed to compete with similarly-priced rivals. At a time when Nokia hadn't yet revealed a proper flagship, we were left wondering if it was as good as things were going to get.
A year later, it all makes sense. The Nokia 8 has taken its place at the top of the line-up (soon to be usurped by the Nokia 8 Sirocco, and rivalled by the seriously tempting Nokia 7 Plus) and the new Nokia 6 has settled firmly in the lower mid-range. Which is pretty much the perfect place for it.
With an uprated CPU, slicker design, Android One UI and fantastic price, it could be the £250 phone we've been waiting for. With a launch date set for April, we won't have long to wait to find out.