Last year's Nokia 6 had an important job: it had to relaunch a brand that a lot of us had thought was gone for good.

It mostly succeeded, too, giving budget-minded buyers a whole lot of phone for their cash, all wrapped up in a good-looking package. Even if it wasn't perfect.

A year down the line, and the new Nokia's line-up has expanded dramatically - but it's here, where things properly got started again, that is most deserving of a sequel. So that's exactly what we're getting.

Revealed at this year's Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, the new Nokia 6 improves on the original in a few major ways, but still manages to keep the price down. And that makes it a seriously tempting proposition.

Here's why.