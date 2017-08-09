You can't keep a good dog down - and apparently the same applies to phone companies.

Nokia announced its resurrection earlier this year with a modernised 3310, but budget burnerphones will only get you so far. Now it's time to talk business. With HMD Global behind the helm, the Nokia 6 is the first 'real' new Nokia phone, built to take on the might of Motorola's Moto G5.

It's a mid-range blower at heart, then, but on the surface it's a real looker, with a pure Android experience and competent camera to boot.

As far as new beginnings go, this is definitely more The Force Awakens than The Phantom Menace.