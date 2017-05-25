With its curvy plastic shell, the new 3310 shows an unmistakable likeness of the original - only this 2017 edition is thinner and lighter. All that plastic means it won’t shatter into a million pieces if you drop it, too - not something you can say about a modern smartphone.

You get a few more buttons beneath the screen this time around, but the two-tone colour scheme is straight out of old-school Nokia’s design handbook. The whole thing feels unmistakably cheap, though - even if the looks might earn you a few retro points when you bust it out on a hipster burger joint.

You can’t replace those front and back shells like you could before, either - the colour you pick will stick with you for the life of the phone.

Look around the edges and you’ll spot a few modern touches, such as the 3.5mm audio socket and microUSB port for charging. There are no proprietary connectors this time around.

Prise off the back cover and you’ll spot a microSD card slot nestled next to the microSIM slot, for taking your tunes with you on the move. It’s practically a necessity, as the phone has a frankly pathetic 16MB of storage - and only 4MB of that is actually available to use.

There’s a removable battery, too, because why not go the whole hog on retro features?

You’ve really got to force that rear cover off, which could be a pain if you’re planning on regularly swapping your SIM card back and forth between this and your main phone.