Opinion: Nokia’s ‘Matrix phone’ makes me want smartphones to feel sci-fi again

There aren’t many things from The Matrix that I’d like in my life.

You can keep the unstoppable AI assassins, full-length leather trench coats, and enslaved human race. But 20 years after one of the most iconic films of the nineties was released I’m still waiting for that phone to be a real thing.

You know the one. As Agent Smith closes in on Neo at his office, Keanu Reeves’ worker drone turned master hacker answers a call from Morpheus on a phone with a decidedly futuristic spring-loaded answering mechanism. At least, it felt futuristic in 1999 and for many people it still does.

In reality that part of the phone was missing. The actual, real-life Nokia 8110 had a sliding panel to cover the keypad but you had to operate it yourself – the spring-loaded bit was added just for the film.

Surely the rebooted version, announced yesterday at MWC in Barcelona, would finally deliver the Matrix phone we’ve all been waiting for?