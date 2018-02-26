MWC 2018: everything that's been announced so far

We knew it was coming, and we had also heard nearly all of the details ahead of time via loads and loads of leaks. Even so, it was nice to finally see and touch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Truth be told, there aren't a lot of massive upgrades in play. The familiar design and sizes from last year's phone are mostly unaltered, save for the fingerprint sensor wisely moving to below the back camera. And now there are two cameras on the back of the Galaxy S9+, for that matter.

Most interestingly, the main camera sensor on both S9 models now features a wider f/1.5 aperture to let more light in, and it can automatically switch to f/2.4 when you have plenty of light, thus potentially capturing more detail. We haven't used it enough yet to really see the advantages, but we're excited to see if the S9 can now hang with the Pixel 2's camera.

Overall, it's mostly more of the same, which might be a bit disappointing. But when you're talking about a better version of last year's best phone, we can't get too disappointed. The phones will release on 16 March, and we have a hands-on review for both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, along with a quick primer on everything you need to know about them.