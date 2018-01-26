Huawei P20 preview: Everything we know so far

Last year's Huawei P10 handsets landed much like the Google Pixel ones before them: a pretty good, but overpriced and unflashy standard model paired with an excellent plus-sized edition.

Given how well the brilliant Pixel 2 XL turned out, we can only hope that Huawei continues the same kind of upward trajectory with its purported P20… or P11. The actual name is still up in the air, according to the rumour mill, but we already have an idea of what to expect.

How do three back cameras strike you for starters? Interested? If so, keep reading – here's a look at everything we've heard so far about Huawei's next flagship belters.