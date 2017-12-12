Samsung Galaxy S9: Everything we know so far

Several months and several compelling challengers later, Samsung's brilliant Galaxy S8 still ranks atop our list of the best smartphones today. And it may be the Galaxy S9 that ultimately dethrones it.

Yes, just as the sun rises each morning, Samsung will debut a new Galaxy S smartphone in 2018. But after the startling transformation seen with the Galaxy S8 (shown above), will Samsung try to reinvent the handset yet again, or opt to refine and enhance what worked so well the last time around?

Rumours are just starting to pour in with a launch likely only months away, so we've compiled the best leaks below and offered our take on how reasonable they seem at this point.