Wait a sec, Notes are usually huge.

At 71.8 x 151 x 7.9mm, Samsung's latest blower is actually smaller than the Note 9 and weighs 168g compared to a rather heftier 201g where the Note 9 stands. It’s almost identical in size to the Galaxy S10. But despite the smaller body, by pushing those bezels off the edges Samsung has given you 10% more screen. Meanwhile, the selfie camera has moved to the middle of the phone.

The Note 10 takes another leaf out of the S10 playbook with an almost identical thickness. Which is notably thinner than any previous Note.

The Note 9’s got nothing on the monstrously shiny colour options of its successor: Aura Glow, Aura Black and an Aura Pink for those who need a heady dose of candyfloss cheer every time they look at their phone.

It simply wouldn’t be a Note without the S Pen. Notes has had an overhaul so you can now pinch to zoom, highlight text and edit handwriting. Samsung has introduced the same Air action feature it introduced with the Galaxy Tab S6, letting you control the phone using the pen from a distance – up to 40m Samsung claims.

Gesture controls operate via the six-axis sensors including a gyro and acceleration sensor. We managed to take a photo at a safe distance of about 5 metres and it worked a treat. It also felt like using a wand. So if you’ve ever fancied a place at Hogwarts, this might be the closest alternative.

The Note 10 feels more like a 'normal'-sized phone than a phablet due to its relatively petite body, compared to the Note 10+ at least. It’s a comfortable fit in the hand and will fit in a pocket too.

Samsung have opened up the Note series to those who don’t require a phone the size of Peter Crouch’s foot.

And one more thing, Sayanora headphone jack. This is the first Note to finally ditch it.