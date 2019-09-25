"Well that was a bit awkward" was what every single person was thinking from the Huawei launch event last week.
Why? Well, if you haven’t been keeping up, Google was forced to strip Huawei of its Android license following orders from Trump. This leaves the company in very choppy waters.
With no Google Play store and no confirmation whether it’ll even be coming to the UK, it’s left the company limbless. However, for Huawei that isn’t a cue to give up, rather take stock and focus on what it can control - making great smartphones.
The Huawei Mate 30 is undeniably brilliant. With an insanely high spec camera set-up (including two 40MP cameras) and the ability to shoot slow motion video at a bewildering 7680 fps, plus a stunning ‘waterfall screen’ with no side button, a Kirin 990 chipset, a tonk 4,500 mAh battery – the fact that it’ll be missing some major apps is the most bittersweet symphony in smartphone history.
Design: Don't go chasing Waterfalls
The 6.53in display curves around the edges of the phone in what Huawei likes to call a 'waterfall' display. It's the curviest phone we've seen, even more so than the Note 10+.
There’s no physical volume rocker on the left side of the phone and instead there’s an invisible one built into the screen. With our short time so far, it’s not the most intuitive and takes a while to find - a little style over substance here.
Huawei has created ‘the most sophisticated notch’, yep that’s the state of flagship smartphones in 2019. It’s a lot smaller than the Mate 20 Pro's which is only a good thing, but still managed to pack in a gesture sensor, a 3D depth camera, a proximity sensor and a selfie camera.
It feel premium and is all glass and forged metal, available in green, cosmic purple (pictured here) and black. There’s also a plastic skin/vegan leather available in orange and green.
The back is equally jazzed up with the Halo ring design which is where the quad-cameras live and they are staggeringly powerful.
Like the P30 Pro, the Mate has the in-display speaker system.
The IP68 rating should protect it from water and dust.
OS and power: Eye of the beholder
Running the latest Android 10 software with Huawei’s EMUI10 there was exactly no mention of Google services, which will, inevitably be the Mate’s greatest downfall.
But using our review sample was a speedy and enjoyable experience, it’s smooth as a seal's back and we’ve experienced no buggy annoyances.
There are a few features missing from the phone like some of the filters on the camera modes, but that's just down to it being a very early sample.
As well as the great always-on display, EMUI 10 offers some cool features, like AI auto-rotate. Rather than the phone physically sensing you’ve gone from portrait to landscape, it’ll track eye motion and flip the display as necessary. It’s impressive stuff, but unsure how useful that will be day-to-day. Maybe if you’re following a yoga video, or watching a recipe demo and moving around.
Huawei has made efforts to reduce harmful blue light emissions too and Dark Mode has been redesigned to make using the phone more comfortable to use in the evenings.
The Kirin 990 chipset should provide enough power to match its rivals too.
Camera: you had me at Halo
Looking at the hardware, the Mate 30 Pro is the most technically impressive camera we’ve seen and should be the best smartphone camera on the planet.
Firstly, there’s the impressive 40MP RYYB main sensor which is the powerhouse driving the P30 Pro, but now there’s also an ultra-wide ‘cinema’ camera. It’s a 40MP f/1.6 and compared to iPhone 11 Pro's 12MP sensor, it’s going to provide a hell of a lot more detail.
As well as the ultra-wide beast, there’s a 40MP f/1.6 wide-angle camera, plus an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, and to cover all bases - a 3D depth sensor joins the trio.
The front-camera has a terrifying 32MP sensor, so you should be able to get some detailed up-nostril shots. It's very crisp, we can assure you.
Macro on smartphones has never been an easy one to master, usually blurring out when you get within 10cm of an object. Yet the Mate 30 Pro will give you incredibly sharp macro shots as close as 2.5cm and it’s freaking awesome. Just tap on the screen to pick a focal point.
The phone makes light work of shooting 60pfs 4K and is capable of 7680 fps which is mind-blowing and almost painfully slow. Imagine a one second stretched out over four minutes. Tweet us if you can think of anything that would make for watchable content.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro Initial Verdict
The Mate 30 Pro is the best phone you won’t buy.
The reverse wireless charging is now faster and better than before, you get 8GM of memory and 256 storage for €799, there’s also a 512GB version too. The Leica approved camera is nothing short of superb and the sensor powering the camera is so far beyond the competition. And it's not just on paper, some of the results we've seen so far have been really impressive.
Huawei pushes smartphone innovation beyond what we need or realise we even wanted, but not even ridiculously good photos and bewildering slow motion video can distract from the biggest issue here.
In the face of adversity, Huawei has almost knocked it out the park, the proverbial ball is flying through the sky, but it looks like its heading into one of the fielder's hands.
A lot of success comes down to being in the right place at the right time, which is the opposite case for the Mate 30 Pro. At this stage, don’t go chasing waterfalls, because the Mate’s future is looking uncertain.