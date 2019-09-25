"Well that was a bit awkward" was what every single person was thinking from the Huawei launch event last week.

Why? Well, if you haven’t been keeping up, Google was forced to strip Huawei of its Android license following orders from Trump. This leaves the company in very choppy waters.

With no Google Play store and no confirmation whether it’ll even be coming to the UK, it’s left the company limbless. However, for Huawei that isn’t a cue to give up, rather take stock and focus on what it can control - making great smartphones.

The Huawei Mate 30 is undeniably brilliant. With an insanely high spec camera set-up (including two 40MP cameras) and the ability to shoot slow motion video at a bewildering 7680 fps, plus a stunning ‘waterfall screen’ with no side button, a Kirin 990 chipset, a tonk 4,500 mAh battery – the fact that it’ll be missing some major apps is the most bittersweet symphony in smartphone history.