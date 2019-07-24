Of course, quality audio is also a key component of many games, and Asus has definitely delivered on that front too. This handset packs powerful front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. On top volume, this thing packs a heck of a punch - try blasting your music on the bus and you’ll probably give half a dozen grannies a heart attack. That stereo effect really shines with supported content too - the left and right channels are impressively distinctive, even through those built in speakers.

Want to plug in some headphones instead? No worries, there’s a proper 3.5mm port here, which can even be relocated to the edge of the device along with the charging port for easier access when gaming. This feat is accomplished with the nifty optional AeroActive Cooler 2 accessory, which also helps to whisk away hot air pumped out of the ROG Phone 2’s rear vent.

That’s not the only accessory on offer for Asus’ gaming handset. Not by a long shot. Our favourite is the ROG Kunai Gamepad, which allows you to ditch those fluffy touch controls and use proper physical buttons and thumbsticks. This consists of two separate controller sticks which look quite similar to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, which can be used as they are or physically connected to a plastic gamepad shell.

Alternatively, you can stick those controller sticks directly onto the ROG Phone 2 itself using the ROG Kunai Bumper, which gives the ROG Phone 2 even more of a Nintendo Switch feel. There’s also a TwinView Dock 2 accessory which adds a second 120Hz display with its own 5000mAh battery (can anyone say ‘overkill’), as well as docks to stream your gaming session to a TV or monitor.

The new ROG Phone packs plenty of great built-in gaming features. One of the best is the updated Air Triggers, a pair of touch-sensitive spots located on the edge of the phone which work like trigger buttons. A clever spot of haptic feedback makes you feel like you’re pushing an actual button when you tap these hotspots, with significantly less lag than before.

The ROG Phone 2 also introduces dual vibration feedback - in other words, two separate internal motors offering directional rumbles, with a slightly startling amount of power. Asus’ Armory Crate app serves as an all-purpose gaming hub and control centre, for tinkering around with the Air Triggers and vibration settings, as well as customising the performance, LED logo and other elements. Most of these options can also be accessed in-game as well, by tugging out the Game Genie menu from the edge of the screen. The Game Genie even lets you record your gaming skills to share with the world, if that’s your bag.

No worries if you want to carry around a huge collection of games, either. The ROG Phone 2 packs in a whopping 512GB of storage space. There’s no microSD memory card support as Asus couldn’t physically get a slot in there, but seriously - 512GB, people. That’s gonna take some filling.