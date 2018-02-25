Huawei’s MediaPad M5 is a tablet designed to turn heads

Never let it be said that tablets are dead. It’s not every day that we get a genuinely interesting new Android slab to gawk at, but Huawei’s new MediaPad M5 ticks a lot of boxes. A follow-up to the MediaPad M3 (we don’t know what happened to the M4 either), the tab comes in two screen sizes, 10.8in and 8.4in, with a 2.5d curved edge on the glass. You can pick it up in space grey or champagne gold. Underneath the 2560 x 1600 2k display is a kirin 960 with Android Oreo EMUI 8.0 keeping everything ticking along, while those who opt to use their tablets as cameras (they really do exist) will be happy to see a 13MP snapper on the back. An 8MP cam is on selfie duty. Huawei is also launching a MediaPad M5 Pro, a 10.8in tablet that comes with the new M-Pen stylus. An optional keyboard works with both tablet variants. No word on price or release date yet.