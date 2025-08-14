Forget Garmin, Breitling’s new Ironman Endurance Pro is the best watch for runners

If you think a serious sports watch has to be a Garmin or Polar, think again. Breitling’s latest Ironman Endurance Pro models prove that luxury watches and athletic grit can go hand in hand – and they’re aimed squarely at runners who demand precision, resilience, and style in one package.

Breitling has been the official watch partner of the Ironman triathlon since 2021, backing champions like Lucy Charles-Barclay and Sam Laidlow. The new 2025 editions are built for the biggest races on the Ironman calendar, with limited runs that make them as exclusive as they are capable.

First up is the Endurance Pro Ironman World Championship 2025 Edition – a limited edition of just 500 pieces worldwide. It marks both the men’s race in Nice, France (14 September), and the women’s in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (11 October).

The 44mm case is forged from titanium, which is 43% lighter than steel but tough enough for the harshest terrain.

A blue Ironman-branded rubber strap keeps it secure mid-sprint, while the grey dial carries a special championship logo at 6 o’clock – an eagle and turtle, symbols of endurance, drawn from the landscapes of Nice and Hawaii.

The second is the Endurance Pro Ironman 70.3 World Championship 2025 Edition, celebrating the races in Marbella, Spain (8–9 November).

Limited to 300 pieces, it swaps titanium for Breitlight – the brand’s proprietary material that’s over three times lighter than titanium, hypoallergenic, and resistant to scratches.

The turquoise dial with orange accents mirrors the Andalusian-inspired championship logo, complete with a traditional arched door and decorative tile motif. A matching turquoise Ironman strap finishes the look.

Both watches are powered by Breitling’s Calibre 82 – a COSC-certified, thermocompensated SuperQuartz movement that’s ten times more accurate than standard quartz. Features include a chronograph, solar compass, date display, and pulsometer scale, with 100m water resistance making them race-ready whether you’re pounding the pavement or powering through open water.

While smartwatch fans will point to GPS tracking and health-tracking features, Breitling is betting that serious runners will appreciate a different kind of performance – one measured in absolute reliability, mechanical excellence, and materials engineered for the extremes.

Plus, with their bold colours and Ironman branding, these aren’t just tools for training – they’re medals you can wear.

The World Championship model is available now via Breitling’s website, select boutiques, and at the race locations. The Blue World Championship 2025 Edition is priced at £3400 (approx. US$4600).

The Turquoise 70.3 World Championship 2025 Edition is priced at £2950 (approx. US$4000) and lands in October 2025.

