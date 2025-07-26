Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Porsche Design brings back a titanium classic with the Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition

Hot StuffNewsWatchesPorsche Design
Hot Stuff, News

Porsche Design brings back a titanium classic with the Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition

Porsche Design’s Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition brings back a cult classic in a run of just 350 pieces

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition on book

Porsche Design is celebrating 50 years since the launch of its original uncoated Chronograph I with a new limited-edition watch that brings back the stripped-back look in full titanium for the first time.

The Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition revives the brushed-metal style of the 1975 model, itself a follow-up to the now-iconic blacked-out Chronograph I from 1972, but upgrades it with modern engineering and materials.

Limited to just 350 pieces, the new chronograph pairs a lightweight uncoated titanium case and bracelet with a matte-black dial inspired by the dashboard of the Porsche 911. There are bold white indices and numerals, a red stop-seconds hand, and Super-LumiNova baton hands to keep things legible in all conditions.

A dual-language date window (German and English) and a tachymeter scale on the rehaut round out the tool-watch functionality.

Inside, it runs Porsche Design’s COSC-certified Flyback Calibre WERK 01.240 automatic movement, offering chronograph functionality with flyback capability.

The 42.7mm case is glass bead-blasted for a refined matte finish, and the titanium folding clasp features fine adjustment and the historic Porsche Design icon.

The caseback is engraved with the year “1975”, the individual edition number, and the “Flyback Automatic” marking – all nods to the watch’s collectable status.

Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition on car

The original 1975 Chronograph I was a turning point in Porsche Design’s watch history – a move from black-coated steel to a more industrial, uncoated aesthetic.

It went on to inspire military versions and became a cult favourite among collectors. This new edition modernises that legacy with lightweight materials and refined detailing, while staying true to the purpose-driven design ethos of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.

Each watch is presented in a special limited-edition box with a matching plaque and the signature of F. A. Porsche.

It’s priced at $9650 in the US and £8950 in the UK and available now through select retailers including Watches of Switzerland stores in New York, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa, Porsche Design boutiques in California and Miami, and online.

A follow-up Numbered Edition with small differences will join the regular Porsche Design line-up later.

Liked this? The Tudor Black Bay 54 Lagoon Blue is the watch of summer 2025, and I don’t want to take it off

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech