Porsche Design brings back a titanium classic with the Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition

Porsche Design is celebrating 50 years since the launch of its original uncoated Chronograph I with a new limited-edition watch that brings back the stripped-back look in full titanium for the first time.

The Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition revives the brushed-metal style of the 1975 model, itself a follow-up to the now-iconic blacked-out Chronograph I from 1972, but upgrades it with modern engineering and materials.

Limited to just 350 pieces, the new chronograph pairs a lightweight uncoated titanium case and bracelet with a matte-black dial inspired by the dashboard of the Porsche 911. There are bold white indices and numerals, a red stop-seconds hand, and Super-LumiNova baton hands to keep things legible in all conditions.

A dual-language date window (German and English) and a tachymeter scale on the rehaut round out the tool-watch functionality.

Inside, it runs Porsche Design’s COSC-certified Flyback Calibre WERK 01.240 automatic movement, offering chronograph functionality with flyback capability.

The 42.7mm case is glass bead-blasted for a refined matte finish, and the titanium folding clasp features fine adjustment and the historic Porsche Design icon.

The caseback is engraved with the year “1975”, the individual edition number, and the “Flyback Automatic” marking – all nods to the watch’s collectable status.

The original 1975 Chronograph I was a turning point in Porsche Design’s watch history – a move from black-coated steel to a more industrial, uncoated aesthetic.

It went on to inspire military versions and became a cult favourite among collectors. This new edition modernises that legacy with lightweight materials and refined detailing, while staying true to the purpose-driven design ethos of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.

Each watch is presented in a special limited-edition box with a matching plaque and the signature of F. A. Porsche.

It’s priced at $9650 in the US and £8950 in the UK and available now through select retailers including Watches of Switzerland stores in New York, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa, Porsche Design boutiques in California and Miami, and online.

A follow-up Numbered Edition with small differences will join the regular Porsche Design line-up later.

