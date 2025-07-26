The Skoda Elroq is a super sensible EV – here’s why that’s a good thing

Stuff Verdict The all-electric Skoda Elroq works well for folks who need something practical and, if bought in the Edition Lodge 85 trim seen here, adds in an extra touch of class for good measure. Pros Versatile and very practical

Premium trim adds a touch of class

Generally quite efficient and good range Cons Enjoyable but not very dynamic to drive

Doesn’t like being pushed too hard

Edition Lodge 85 trim bumps the price up

The Skoda Elroq is a mid-size electric SUV that has sensible purchase written all over it, especially for anyone not needing the slightly bulkier Enyaq. I’ve recently been driving the Elroq Edition Lodge 85, which features a sizable 82 kWh battery pack that delivers 286 horsepower via a single speed automatic transmission. Compared to the lower trim options, this model is the cream of the crop.



There’s a downside though, as this takes the price up to £45,260. Rather a lot more than the entry-level edition, which starts at around £31,000. However, based on what I’ve experienced from the Skoda Enyaq, I’d say paying a premium for the high specification models is the way to go. Premium Skoda’s are, I think, right up there when it comes to build quality and refinement.



While there is quite a lot of competition in the mid-size SUV segment, with the excellent Kia EV3 and the Renault Scenic E-Tech being prime examples, I do rather like the Elroq. Of course, if you’re not quite as fussed about those premium trim touches and beefier specification options, the lowlier entry-level models still offer decent-sized batteries starting with 52kWh good for around 232 miles as well as the 77kWh battery that offers up to 355 miles of range.

How we test cars Every electric car reviewed on Stuff is tested on a range of road surfaces and, where possible, in varying weather conditions. We use our years of experience to compare with rivals and assess ergonomics, technology features and general usability. Manufacturers have no visibility on reviews before they appear online, and we never accept payment to feature products. Find out more about how we test and rate products.

The styling

I’m already a fan of the Skoda Enyaq, so the Elroq comes with more of the same, albeit in a slightly smaller package. While this is obviously a practical car, the Elroq still packs in some style in the design department. For example, Skoda has done a fine job smoothing off the front grille, producing a neat Tech Deck that frames the lean headlights and holds all the sensors in low-key fashion. This understated feel carries on along the sides, with some tasty creasing in the panel work, which looked surprisingly effective in the Timiano Green paint of my example.

Meanwhile, there are black plastic trim sections that run along the bottom of the doors, and also over the arches, finishing up by running across the bottom of the rear end. There’s a very decent square tailgate out back, which is complimented by reasonably minimalist taillights that do the trick. Badging is all in letters now, as seems to be the current trend. Another bonus with the Elroq is its impressive level of glass all around that make outward visibility very good.

The quality theme is continued on the inside of the Skoda Elroq. My example had the plusher trim touches, which did take it up a notch or two. However, anyone plumping for the lesser models will still get lots of space, loads of handy storage areas and a boot that’s made for lots of stuff. Pop those seats down and it becomes even more generous. I was also impressed with the levels of headroom in the Elroq, particularly in the back where you expect it to be less than it actually is.

The drive

This is a very nice car to drive, although it must be said the Skoda Elroq isn’t going to set the world alight in terms of dynamics. A bit like everything else about the Elroq, the feel is sensible and very composed, which actually makes it a breeze for getting around town. The good views out of the windows, plus an excellent on-screen camera system adds to the appeal when parking or manoeuvring.

The laid-back driving appeal suited me fine and I think it’ll also work for anyone else who is after a no-fuss driving experience that doesn’t offer up any unwanted or unexpected thrills. There’s more than enough power to get the Skoda Elroq out of trouble though, and it overtakes as effortlessly as smaller cars thanks to the 545Nm of torque on tap. In fact, the 6.6 seconds 0-62mph time is as good as many rivals.

My test car came with the biggest battery of the three options, and it proved super handy for longer runs. I also thought that it seemed pretty efficient, with gentle driving easily getting around the 4.1 miles per kilowatt stated by Skoda. Naturally, steady speeds on the motorway tend to sap the efficiency compared to taking the backroads where it was possible to eke out a little more from the battery and motor setup.

What’s more, the Elroq proved good fun on more interesting B roads, surprisingly so considering I’d initially thought it wasn’t all that exciting to drive. Granted, the size and height of the Elroq work against it sometimes, especially if it’s well loaded, but overall, this is a sensible SUV with surprisingly agile handling on the right roads. There’s impressive ground clearance too.

The technology

Sitting in the cockpit of the Skoda Elroq, it’s hard to avoid the imposing 13in touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard. There’s quite a lot going inside this area, which does look good and sports an impressive resolution. Thankfully, frequently needed controls sit along the bottom of the screen and can be accessed without too much distraction. Skoda also provides some neatly designed roller-type controls on the steering wheel, which I found good too.



Meanwhile, right in front of the wheel is a fairly innocuous 5in driver display. It’s quite understated but did basically tell me everything I needed to know on a run. This being a practical, family-oriented vehicle, the Elroq also packs in USB-C charging ports in the back, along with separate climate controls, which supplements all of the control options up front. That’s a definite bonus where younger back seat passengers are involved.



My car packed in some additional treats too, so alongside a comprehensive suite of ADAS driving aids, the Skoda Elroq Edition Lodge 85 boasted the likes of keyless entry, wireless charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The latter can be a real boon if you’re travelling with kids and they can’t be without their connectivity for any amount of time at all. Overall, the standard of kit on the Elroq was, I thought, very acceptable indeed.

Skoda Elroq Edition Lodge 85 verdict

The Skoda Elroq hits the sweet spot of being completely practical without ever feeling too big. In an ideal world, I’d say the premium trim model is the one to go for, but lower specification cars still come nicely appointed.

Either way, there’s plenty of interior space, some neat considerations for all passengers – including the rear climate controls – and enough comfort to keep everyone onboard happy. Longer runs are certainly going to be easier with the bigger battery model, but even the base-level option is a worthy alternative.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 The all-electric Skoda Elroq works well for folks who need something practical and, if bought in the Edition Lodge 85 trim seen here, adds in an extra touch of class for good measure. Pros Versatile and very practical Premium trim adds a touch of class Generally quite efficient and good range Cons Enjoyable but not very dynamic to drive Doesn’t like being pushed too hard Edition Lodge 85 trim bumps the price up

Skoda Elroq technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor Battery 82kWh Power 286bhp Torque 402lb-ft 0-62mph 6.6sec Top speed 111mph Range 360 miles Maximum charge rate 175kW Cargo volume 470 litres