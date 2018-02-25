Fixate on the spec sheet and it would be all to easy to write this phone off as another underpowered performer. That's why it's a huge compliment to say the Nokia 1 feels so much more powerful than its low-end CPU and 1GB of RAM would seem capable of.

It's all down to Android Go (or Android Oreo Go Edition, as Google is calling it now). This tweaked version of Android is specifically optimised for low-end hardware, and the results are impressive. Apps feel responsive, there's no lag on the home screen, and you even get Google Assistant when you hold down the onscreen Home key.

Sure, a few of Oreo's bells and whistles have been stripped out, so the multitasking screen is a scrolling list of app screenshots rather than floating tiles, but all the icons, shortcuts, settings and features you're familiar with are here - running just as well as they might on faster hardware. Google has compacted the whole thing, too, so you get more internal storage to play with. Handy, seeing as the 1 only has 8GB of built-in memory.

The Google Play store is here, too, and can highlight apps that are optimised for Go Edition so you know what will run well - and what might feel a little sluggish. It's going to take a lot of back-to-back testing before we can say how much of a difference Android Go makes, but that will have to wait for a full review.

The same goes for battery life: Nokia reckons a full day of use on a single charge should be easy, so we'll be sure to test that claim too.