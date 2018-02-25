AI tech helped make the camera on the Google Pixel 2 one of the best, if not the best in the business, without the need for a costly dual lens setup. It's something Huawei, Apple, Samsung and most other smartphone makers are now playing catch-up with - and now it's LG's turn.

Recent LG handsets like the V30 and G6 snapped photos that looked unnatural and heavily processed, so maybe some AI assistance will be just the thing the V30S needs. It arrives with an AI-laden camera app, which will also be coming to the V30 via an update.

Partnering with Berlin-based EyeEm and its extensive image library, LG has put its AI to task identifying various types of images. It'll be able to tell whether the thing you're pointing the camera at is a landscape, for example, or a piece of food. Since the AI - which now runs locally on the V30S’ CPU, instead of via the cloud - knows what you’re trying to take a picture of, it can select the correct imaging mode and make adjustments accordingly.

The adjustments it makes aren’t anything new - the V30 already had a food mode and landscape mode, amongst others - but here you don’t have to select it manually any more.

That’s a nice thing, but the jury’s still out on whether those adjustments make photos any better. Snapping a bowl of oranges on a pre-production V30S highlights the problem: the oranges already look far too vibrant compared to how they look in real-life. With the AI camera turned on, they look almost neon. The Google Pixel 2XL does a far better job replicating real-life.

The other new addition is “Bright Mode”, which combines the sensor's individual pixels to effectively create much larger ones, capable of sensing more light. In theory, the V30S can capture up to twice as much light this way, resulting in better low-light images. The downside is that resolution takes a hit, from 16MP to 4MP. That’s still more than enough for social media use, though.

Bright Mode works surprisingly well, although, the V30S often can’t decide whether it wants to leave bright mode on or turn it off, flicking between the two at random. Fingers crossed LG can fix the issue in the finished product.