It’s no secret that DJI makes some of the best flying machines on the market. It’s also no secret that they usually cost you the equivalent of a long-haul flight. But if a discounted drone is on your wish list, Amazon might have the answer: thanks to Black Friday deals, two excellent DJI drones are heavily discounted this week.

First of the pair is the DJI Mavic Air 2, a foldable flyer which we awarded a full five stars when we reviewed it back in 2020. Equipped with a gimbal-stabilised 1/2in sensor, it can shoot pro-grade aerial video and 48MP stills. Its QuickShot modes also make it easy to capture cinematic content, while ActiveTrack 3.0 can lock onto subjects. All without sacrificing the compact form factor which makes the best drones so backpack-friendly.

Amazon is offering the Mavic Air 2 with DJI’s Fly More Combo, a kit which upgrades the flying experience with a carry case, two spare cells, four pairs of back-up propeller blades, plus a set of ND filters. All of which promises to deliver more air time and better results. Usually, that whole bundle would set you back a hefty £949. But for Black Friday, Amazon has cut the price by £300, dropping it down to £649 – it’s lowest price to date.

Want to be at one with your drone? Amazon has also discounted DJI’s FPV Combo, which includes everything you need for first-person flying. As we found in our four-star review, it takes practice to pull off spectacular stunts. But put in the hours and the FPV kit is a very impressive package that flies well, even if video quality can’t rival what you get from the Mavic Air 2.

Besides the FPV drone itself, the bundle includes the all-important goggles required for a first-person pilot experience, plus a physical controller for precise inputs when you’re zipping about like a bird. You also get all the props, cables and cells required to get airborne.

All in, you’d normally be looking at £1249 for the whole lot. But not on Black Friday. Buy it before the deal ends and you can land the FPV setup for £789. While that’s still a significant investment, it also represents a solid saving of £460 – or 37% – which reduces the drone to its best price ever.

You can also opt to buy it with DJI’s Care Refresh plan, which covers you for accidental damage to your FPV drone, with up to two replacements per year (terms permitting). You’d usually pay £1409 for that peace of mind, but the package is yours for £939 until the end of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

If you’d prefer a camera without wings, it’s worth checking out Amazon’s other DJI discount during its UK Black Friday sale. The modular DJI Action 2 camera has also hit its best price ever, with savings of more than £185 available on the Dual-Screen Combo.