Christmas is a wonderful time for photographers. From frosty landscapes to candid portraits of merry relatives, there’s no end of subject matter to inspire your creativity. And in our gallery of the best gifts for photographers, you’ll find the best tools to give passionate shutterbugs a seasonal upgrade.

From smartphone gimbals to tabletop tripods, we’ve trained our lens on the top presents for photography fans. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your favourite shutterbug, snap up something in this list and it should yield a smile worthy of a self-portrait.

Panning around for additional inspiration? If music is more your medium, try our list of the best tech treats for music lovers.

Our pick of the best gifts for photographers for Christmas 2024

Polaroid Go Gen 2

The Polaroid Go Gen 2 reinvents the world’s smallest instant camera, with a smattering of new and enhanced features for better, more creative shots. Its wider aperture range (F9 to F42, to be precise) and faster 1/300 second shutter speed both go a long way to improving image quality, while a more precise light sensor ensures better exposure. Its compact, curved design comes in a selection of vibrant colours to match any style, while USB-C charging adds a dash of modern convenience. A built-in timer comes in useful for group shots too. Oh, and make sure you’ve got enough film to go with it, lest you give someone the gift of a camera-shaped paperweight.

GoPro Hero 13 Black

GoPro’s latest high-end versatile action camera introduces swappable lenses, including ultra-wide, anamorphic, and macro options. New features include a magnetic latch mounting system for quick swapping shenanigans, and improved battery life. It also offers 5.3K video, 10-bit HLG HDR, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, with a rugged design and waterproof build for handling everything on, off, (or perhaps, even under) the beaten trail.

Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer

This portable printer creates Instax mini prints from smartphones, Instagram, and Facebook, offering creative modes like collage printing and remote shooting via its companion app. A delightfully rounded, pastel little number, it also features various effects, with a plethora of printing options at your disposal. A built-in rechargeable battery also comes in useful for crafting tangible memories on the go.

SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD

SanDisk’s high-performance external SSD delivers blazing speeds up to 2700MB/s read and 1900MB/s write via Thunderbolt 3. Phwoar. It’s also compatible with USB-C, while a very serious, ultra-rugged design is bolstered with IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000lb crush resistance, and 3m drop protection. An aluminium core helps maintain fast transfer speeds under heavy workloads, making it ideal for professionals handling large files in challenging environments.

Nikon Z6III

Nikon’s latest full-frame mirrorless camera features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor and Expeed 7 processor which, if you’re not in the know, means serious business. It also offers 4K60p video, 14fps continuous shooting, and improved autofocus with subject detection, along with a pixel-packed 5.76M-dot EVF, dual card slots, and enhanced in-body image stabilisation. Phew. A robust weather-fending body and versatile performance seal the deal.

Joby Swing Complete Travel Kit

Joby’s clever kit brings motion control powers to smartphone content creation. The Swing slider offers app-driven linear movement for smooth time-lapses and videos, letting you achieve perfect panning shots without fuss. It includes various mounts and accessories, and with up to three hours of battery life and a generous 38cm travel distance, it should meet most shooting scenario challenges served its way.

Insta360 Go 3S

Insta360’s tiny action camera now offers 4K video recording, while maintaining its predecessor’s ultra-compact design. It also features improved low-light performance, a larger f/2.2 aperture, and enhanced stabilisation. The ever-useful Action Pod adds a flip-up touchscreen, along with an extended battery life. Various mounting options and shooting modes unlock vlogging and POV shots too. Waterproof up to five metres, it’s ready for diverse adventures.

Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L

This rather handsome backpack expands from 35L to 45L (just like us on Christmas day), with weatherproof zippers, multiple access points, and clever organisation pockets for storing your knick-knacks. The Coyote colour offers a particularly standout finish, and the fact that it’s made from recycled materials and Fair Trade Certified, earns extra bonus points. Compatible with Peak Design’s packing system for extra storage solutions.

DJI Neo Fly More Combo

DJI’s lightest drone weighs just 135g and features enclosed propeller guards for safety. Intuitive controls include palm takeoff and landing, while multiple shooting modes like Follow, Circle, and Rocket, encourage creative juices to flow freely. It particularly excels at low-altitude and close-range filming, making it ideal for vlogging and capturing everyday moments. With 4K30fps video and 12MP photos, it’s perfect for nailing social media content.

Anchor in the Landscape

This meticulously curated photography book by Adam Broomberg and Rafael Gonzalez documents the raw beauty of Palestinian olive trees. The compelling portraits showcase trees thousands of years old, with each image bearing witness to the complex relationship between people and nature. A beautiful, visual testament to cultural heritage and environmental preservation, in a rapidly changing landscape.