Best wireless microphones 2025: top mics for content creators

If your video voiceover game needs an upgrade, try one of the best wireless microphones. Whatever content you like to create, these pick-ups promise to improve your on-the-go audio – no wires necessary.

Whether you shoot with a smartphone or one of the best mirrorless cameras, the top wireless microphones make it easy to record superior video soundtracks. The best come pre-paired and equipped with noise-cancelling smarts.

From small, affordable microphone kits to premium packages for professional-quality audio, the list below covers a full range of wireless mics for every kind of creator and budget.

The best wireless microphones you can buy today

The simple stick-in: Boya BY-V1

If you’ve ever recorded a WhatsApp voice note while you’re walking home, you’ll know it doesn’t take much background action to interrupt your audio. Equipped with a foam windscreen, this pared-back pick-up communicates with your smartphone via a Lightning or USB-C receiver, with a one-tap noise reduction mode to turn down the hubbub while you’re talking.

The modular mounter: Joby Wavo AIR

Not everyone has the help of a boom operator to keep a mic where it needs to be. Helpfully, this modular number means don’t need to hire a new crew member: Joby’s compact companions can attach to clothing, a cold-shoe or a tripod, among other mounts. So whatever the scene setup, you can can easily position your pick-up in exactly the right place.

The tubular tuner: Godox Cube-S

Styled like a sci-fi container for an unstable energy source, this little cylinder in fact contains a streamlined wireless mic system. Featherweight at 7g apiece, each Cube-S transmitter can stream 24-bit audio back to a smartphone receiver up to 300m way. And thanks to Apple Find My support, it shouldn’t go AWOL on set – unlike those tiny atomic tubes always seem to.

The long-range listener: Hollyland Lark M2

Using a telephoto lens for an establishing shot is all well and good, but it won’t do much to engage the audience if your subject is on mute. Luckily, this mini mic can transmit 24-bit audio over distances of up to 300m. Don’t want to walk that far with a weight around your neck? Attached magnetically, by clip or to an optional necklace, it’s properly lightweight at just 9g.

The pocket package: Rode Wireless Micro

Launching an interview series with your Nan? Sylvia might be quite the talker, but it takes more than inflated tales to go viral. Rode’s little clippers will capture her yarns clear and easy. Acoustic chambers in each transmitter hush plosives, while GainAssist takes care of levels. Connected to your smartphone by USB-C or Lightning, the plug-and-play setup is simple enough for ancestors to use. And with a case that boosts total talk time to 21 hours, gran can go on until you’ve got enough for a podcast.

The dinky discs: AnkerWork M650

Clean audio is important, but a clashing clip-on will distract the eye in any shot. Thankfully, the case on Anker’s dual-channel mics can be swapped out for something to match your broadcast outfit. Once your hues are in tune, noise reduction filters out surrounding bustle, while a windproof cover helps to hush the breeze on blustery filming days.

The pro performer: Rode Wireless Pro

Tweaking audio in post can be a thankless task. This top-spec system won’t fix absolute howlers, but it will give you a fighting chance. 32-bit audio is recorded on-board for peace of mind, while timecoding lets you easily sync words to mouths in the edit. A safety channel also captures a second track at -20dB, in case your subject suddenly gets shouty.

The lyrical lifter: DJI Mic 2

DJI might be known for drones, but this mic kit is more hi-fi than high flyer. Unlatch the metal case and you’ll find two pick-ups pre-paired to capture 32-bit audio internally. Attached to your threads, intelligent noise cancelling puts vocals centre stage. A touchscreen and control dial command the receiver, while a range of output options mean it doesn’t play favourites.

The all-day accessory: Shure MoveMic Two

A 24-hour shoot would wear out even the most seasoned of speakers. But if there’s a lot of talking to be done, the MoveMic can go the distance. Small but mighty, its battery is good for two turns of the clock, while the tiny design won’t weigh heavy on your collar. Record directly to your phone or use the optional hot-shoe receiver to pair up with your camera.

How to choose the best wireless microphone

Looking to buy the best wireless microphone but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Noise-cancelling: Noisy voiceovers won’t keep people streaming your content. Most mics here have the smarts to isolate your vocals and cancel out background sounds, including wind and traffic.

