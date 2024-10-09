Our pick of the best gifts for music lovers for Christmas 2024

Cambridge Audio Evo One

The Cambridge Audio Evo One is a stunning all-in-one solution for the discerning music lover. With 14 speakers delivering 700W of crystal-clear sound, it fills any room with immersive audio. Its sleek design cloaks a wealth of features, including high-resolution audio support up to 32-bit 192kHz, built-in streaming capabilities for services like Spotify and Tidal, and a phono stage for vinyl enthusiasts. The Evo One’s customizable EQ and room optimization settings also help ensure perfect sound in any space. Multiroom compatibility with Google Home, Apple AirPlay, and Roon extends its versatility, while its sustainable materials and Red Dot award-winner Ged Martin design credentials further boost its street cred. A true statement piece that packs a heck of a punch.

iFi Zen Can 3

This analogue headphone amplifier offers balanced and single-ended outputs with up to 2000mW of power. Five EQ modes (including gaming and movie-specific settings to dial in the perfect experience) enhance any activity you care to throw its way, while its specially designed pure analogue circuitry ensures smooth, full-bodied sound without digital processing. Purists rejoice.

Noble Audio Fokus Apollo

Noble Audio’s cans feature a world-first unique dual-speaker arrangement, combining planar magnetic and dynamic drivers to provide a unique proposition that’s impossible for any self-respecting audiophile to ignore. This setup promises to deliver the clarity of planar magnetics with the bass response of dynamic drivers, offering unmatched sound in a premium, portable package. Active noise cancellation also makes it daily driver-worthy too.

A2D2 Stream

A2D2’s unassuming little device connects any audio source to your WiFi-enabled smart speakers, gracing them with the power of modern streaming smarts, saving you from forking out more cash on a newer system. Compatible with Sonos, Denon HEOS, Google Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay, it’s an ideal solution for integrating turntables or other legacy audio equipment into modern streaming setups.

Ruark R410

Ruark’s beautifully stylish all-in-one system artfully combines retro aesthetics with modern streaming skills, in a design that’s nigh on unmatched by any of its rivals. Featuring Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, and high-resolution audio support, it delivers premium sound quality in an incredibly covetable package, while HDMI ARC input and multi-room functionality make it a versatile centrepiece for practically any existing audio setup.

Pro-Ject Audio XA B Turntable

This showpiece of an acrylic turntable prioritises stability and sonic precision, while happening to demand respectful attention in the process. Its 10in aluminium tonearm, balanced output, and damped plinth design contribute to a dynamic and detailed sound signature, while the electronic speed change and height-adjustable feet add convenience and versatility. But it’s all about that acrylic base, really. Truly stunning.

Activo P1

Powered by renowned audio company Astell&Kern, this compact digital audio player harnesses the auditory prowess of an octa-core processor and dual DAC design, for premium sound in a rather refreshing, minimalist package. Its tactile controls and simple UI help provide a more accessible user-friendly experience, with high-quality audio performance to back up its (relatively affordable) price tag.

Hidizs S8 Pro Robin

A solid portable DAC/amp can inject more life and volume into your portable tune-enjoying experience. Hidizs’ offering features a dual DAC balanced architecture and supports multiple operating systems, with both single-ended and balanced outputs making it versatile enough for various headphones and earphones. It looks rather snazzy too, not that that matters in the grand scheme of things. Though it certainly doesn’t hurt.

WiiM Ultra Streamer

WiiM’s versatile (not to mention, relatively compact) streamer features a touchscreen interface, a high-performance ESS Sabre DAC, and advanced wireless connectivity to help elevate your tunes. With room correction technology and multiple input/output options, it seamlessly integrates into any home audio setup, enhancing streaming and source management and breathing new life into otherwise capable (but non-smart) tech.

Meridian Ellipse

This high-performance all-in-one streaming speaker distills Meridian’s advanced technology into a compact, and slightly menacing all-black form. Featuring a sealed cabinet, powerful drivers, and sophisticated signal-enhancing technologies, it delivers room-filling sound with exceptional bass response. Its customisable controls also allow for tailored listening experiences in various environments, while a handy app takes care of setup and tweaks.