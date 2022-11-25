Celebrate Samsung’s Black Friday Festival with 5 of the best savings

Samsung has really gone all out this Black Friday. Samsung’s so-called ‘Black Friday Festival‘ is offering big savings on home appliances, wearables, TV, smartphones, tablets and much more. Samsung also promises to return the difference if you find any of its products cheaper elsewhere, which is a tempting incentive to shop directly.

There’s some wild deals to take advantage of at the Black Friday Festival, and a few freebies thrown in too. Here are some of the best:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: £949 – save 200 (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: £1499 with free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Samsung)

Samsung 900B: £1599 with free soundbar (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: £899 – save £200 (Amazon)

Neo G8 Odyssey Gaming Monitor: £1099 – save £200 (Samsung)

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra impressed us back in February with its stunning screen, rich styling, class-leading camera and, wait for it, a fancy pen. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 128GB of storage, it makes for a great gaming smartphone, too. The only downside was its price, which started at £1,149 and crept up to £1499 with extras. Until 30 November, though, Samsung is offering the handset for £949, a saving of £200.

Buy a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4, get a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite free

Samsung is offering some novel extras when you buy its wares this Black Friday, from Disney+ subscriptions to money off home appliances when you recycle your old ones. You can also pick up a free tablet when you grab either the Galaxy Z Fold4 (£1499, 256 GB) or Z Flip4 (£849, 128 GB) – two great handsets if foldables are your things. In August, we called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ‘another unashamedly premium foldable with the price to match’, while the Z Flip4 possesses enough multitasking features to take advantage of a display that essentially doubles in size. If you were planning on buying one then now’s the time, as Samsung will gift you a free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for your troubles.

Free soundbar with Neo QLED 8K TVs

Yet another giveaway here. Buying any Samsung QN900B, 800B or 700B 8K TV will come with a free soundbar worth up to £649. Samsung will also take up to £600 off the asking when you trade up your old TV. Even with the potential savings, though, Samsung’s Neo series is expensive, with the 55-inch 700B (i.e. the cheapest) still costing £1599 pre-trade in. But for what the QLEDs cost in actual human money they make up for in some of the highest resolution panels you’ll find on a TV right now.

If 8K is simply too much K for your tele, Samsung are also offering a free Galaxy Watch 5 with selected 4K TVs.

£200 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the Arnold Schwarzenegger of tablets. It comes with a 14.6in display, an AMOLED panel and quad speakers. An S Pen in the box delivers the lowest latency on any Samsung tab to date at 2.8ms, and the big battery clocks in at 11,200mAh – versus roughly 9,720mAh in the iPad Pro (12.9). With so much power under the hood the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra doesn’t come cheap, but an up to £200 saving in Samsung’s Black Friday Festival doesn’t go amiss.

Save up to £200 on gaming monitors

If you’ve been looking to take your late-night gaming sessions up a notch then now may be the time to invest in your home set-up with a new monitor. There’s £200 to be saved on the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8, currently available for £1099, and the 32-inch Neo G7 is down to £949. For tighter pockets, the 27-inch curved G55A offers great value for money at £209, saving you £140.