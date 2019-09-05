Philips’ flagship OLED+984 has a better tweeter than any current US president

Philips and Bowers & Wilkins combining their respective talents in picture quality and audio last year made a whole lot of sense. And luckily, the pair are still getting like a house on fire, as evidenced by the two new OLED+ tellies Philips has just announced at IFA. A multi-driver sound system that sits below the new 65in OLED+984 allows for room-filling sound that rival TVs simply can’t match, and this particular model features a central ‘Tweeter-on-Top’ enclosure. By decoupling the tweeter from the heftier drivers Philips and Bowers & Wilkins are purportedly able to get an improved high-frequency performance. The 984’s picture quality is given a boost by the 3rd generation of Philips’ P5 processor, and there’s support for HDR10+, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, with Dolby Atmos decoding and four-sided Ambilight also on board. The TV is set to launch at the beginning of September, with prices still to be announced.