The Urbanista Brisbane is a powerful portable speaker with oodles of battery life

Urbanista has been going big at this year's IFA conference. The company has welcomed a smorgasbord of new speakers and headphones to its line-up, including the rather swish Brisbane (£99). Pitched as a portable speaker for those who're serious about music on the move, the Brisbane offers an impressive 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, which means you'll be able to annoy everyone at your local beach or park all day long. Superb! Deep and responsive bass also promises to churn out beats with plenty of clout, while a sleek design finished with metallic flourishes should help you look cool as a cucumber when you're bouncing around to whatever qualifies as popular music these days.