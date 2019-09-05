News

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless noise cancellers mean business

Wait until you stroke that sheep leather
Apart from a limited edition tie-up with adidas Originals, Sennheiser had always been the distinctly German, straight-laced face of personal audio. Then a few years ago bosses had one too many after-work Jägerbombs and conjured up the achingly cool Momentum series with unmistakable stainless steel sliders and fancy finishes like suede – sehr crazy. They’ve since sobered up and the result is a pair of new Momentum Wireless 3.0 noise cancellers (£349) with the same flawless sound, but made from strokably soft sheep leather and available in the far more business-like colours of black or sandy white. Active Noise Cancellation with three different modes block out babies entirely, while a Transparent Hearing function will let in some of their screams, in case you feel you deserve to be punished, or simply require a greater bit of situational awareness.Thanks to proximity sensors the cans start up instantly when unfolded, and sense when they’re put on or taken off. A three button interface takes care of audio and call controls or there’s one-touch voice assistant access for hollering at your AI boy or girl. Siri and Google Assistant are supported from launch with Amazon Alexa arriving later in a firmware update via the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Bluetooth 5.0, compatibility for codecs like aptXTM Low Latency for synchronising audio with on-screen visuals and NFC are also included. Battery life clocks in at 17 hours and there’s Tile tracker integration in case they go AWOL at the airport. They’re out now.

