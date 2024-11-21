The 5-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones dropped to their lowest price ever

Looking for a top set of wireless headphones that you can rest on your dome? Sennheiser has a track record for releasing some of the best headphones in the game. But they’re usually a little heavier on the wallet. Fortunately, you’re in luck, because in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the retail giant is slashing the price of Sennheiser’s top-class Momentum 4 wireless headphones by 25%.

You can save big on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones. They’re down to £180 on Amazon UK, which is saving 42-percent on the regular price of £310. In the US, they’re still at a higher retail price. So, you’ll get also a mega bargain with 47% off – down to $200 from $380.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a great set of over-ear cans. In fact, we scored them a perfect five stars in our review. We said that “the Sennheiser Momentum 4 combine great audio quality and equally great battery life at, yes, a very aggressive price.” And thanks to this deal, that price is even more aggressive.

Their styling might be slightly anonymous, but there’s nothing forgettable about how these Sennheiser headphones sound. 42mm full-range dynamic drivers deliver a listen that’s bold, detailed and enjoyable.

You’ll find eight mics for noise-cancelling duties. We found you don’t get a blanket of silence, but ramp up the ANC and background noise is significantly reduced.

Battery life is simply epic at 60 hours, and it’s not the only element that can go the distance. Thanks to a robust construction and high standard of finish, the Momentum 4 feel built to last.

During testing, we found the cushioned headband is comfy, while the folding ear cups prove handy for packing. Add a comprehensive partner app into the equation, plus a competitive price tag, and their low profile isn’t so significant.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones | was £310 | now £180 | save 42% at Amazon UK The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones deliver audiophile-grade sound with a 42mm transducer system, aptX Adaptive, and personalised controls via the Smart Control App. With adaptive noise cancellation, 60-hour battery life, and exceptional comfort, they’re perfect for immersive listening and crystal-clear calls on the go. This is the cheapest price they’ve ever been. Buy Now Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones | was $380 | now $200 | save 47% at Amazon US The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones offer premium sound quality with a 42mm transducer system, aptX Adaptive, and customisable settings through the Smart Control App. Designed for all-day use, they feature adaptive noise cancellation, 60-hour battery life, and superior comfort, making them ideal for immersive listening and clear calls anywhere. Buy Now Is this actually a good deal? Yes, this is a fantastic deal! These Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are now available at their lowest price ever – we checked using a third-party service. Known for their top-tier sound quality, comfort, and impressive 60-hour battery life, these headphones rarely see discounts of this magnitude. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to grab a pair, this is it – a premium product at an unbeatable price.

