Sennheiser puts a true wireless take on its five star Accentum wireless headphones

Sennheiser’s Momentum over-ears are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around, but they’re not exactly wallet friendly. So then came the Accentum cans, offering top-notch ANC from a more affordable package. After being well received by audio fans, Sennheiser is shrinking things down. The Accentum headphones are going true wireless, with a new pair of buds that deliver all of the same features in a smaller package.

With the new Accentum buds, Sennheiser promises the same audio quality. The brand’s proprietary 7mm True Response Transducers offer dynamic bass, smooth mids, and crisp treble, capturing even the trickiest tunes with aplomb. These ultra-low distortion drivers are crafted at Sennheiser’s Tullamore factory alongside their audiophile headphones, ensuring top-notch sound quality. We complimented the Accentum headphones’ sound quality in our five star review of the over-ears.

To keep them snug and comfortable for all wearers, Sennheiser collaborated with Sonova to analyse thousands of ear shapes. This led to a design that balances stability and sophistication – so you can keep them in your lugs for longer. Four sizes of ear tips offer optimal noise cancellation and a solid seal for thumping bass.

For a whisper-quiet listening experience, the Hybrid ANC feature keeps distractions at bay. Transparency mode lets ambient sound through with just a tap. Customisation is key with the Sennheiser Smart Control app, offering a 5-band EQ and Sound Check for personalized sound profiles.

The buds are prepped for Bluetooth 5.3, including LE Audio and Auracast, for sharing streams at Auracast-enabled venues. With SBC, AAC, aptX, and LC3 codec support, they guarantee reliable audio quality and battery life. You’ll get up to 8 hours per charge and 28 hours in total with the charging case. Ready to recharge? The Qi-enabled case juices up via USB-C or wireless charging and promises 1 hour of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Fancy shrinking down Sennheiser’s Accentum headphones? The new Accentum True Wireless buds are up for pre-order now directly from the brand. They launch officially on 21 May, and you can nab them for £170/€170 in black or white.

