WTF is going on between Huawei and Google?

You might have read that Google and Huawei have had a bit of a tiff this week.

You can’t really pin the blame on either of them. America’s moron-in-chief issued an executive order that meant US-based companies were restricted from doing business with Huawei unless they had a special licence, so Google had to limit the access Huawei phones had to its services.

That’s since been relaxed, but only for 90 days, so things could get ugly again before long. But what does it mean for your new P30 Pro? And does it put an end to your plans to pick up a foldable Mate X?