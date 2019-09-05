News
Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is an ultrabook for gaming
13.3in Windows 10 laptop is too good to waste on work
Ultrabooks are normally designed for boring stuff like spreadsheets and emails. Worst of all, they’re slim and light, so you’ve got no excuse for not working when you’re on a train or plane. Razer has got no time for that rubbish. Its Blade Stealth 13 has all the portability and all-day battery life of any other ultrabook but with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, so you can spend it playing games instead. With 16GB of RAM and Intel’s 10th-gen Core i7 processors, it’s packing plenty of power, although with a maximum of 512GB of storage, you might need to be picky about which games you install. If nothing else, it certainly means there’s no space for any boring work stuff.
Tablets & computers