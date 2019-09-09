Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds are ready to take on the AirPods

The truly wireless earbuds market has really exploded in the last year, and while Apple’s AirPods are still the ones you see hanging from people’s lugs most often, they’re by no means the best. We’ve been raving all summer about Sony’s WF-1000XM3 in-ears, so it’s no surprise that Jabra has hit back. After all, for a long time its Elite 65t were the buds to beat. Announced at IFA last week, the Elite 75t aren’t a major upgrade, but the tweaks made are significant nonetheless. Battery life is now 7.5 hours on a full charge, or 28 if you consider the additional juice supplied by the case, which is now charged by USB-C. Jabra says a wireless case is coming next year. They’re 20% smaller too, which Jabra says makes them more comfortable to wear for long periods. Like their predecessors, the Elite 75t feature four microphones that filter out disruptive noise for clear calls, as well as controls on each bud for music playback and voice assistant integration. They’ll be available from mid-October for £190.