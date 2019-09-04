Dual-screen Asus StudioBook Pro X is a gift for laptop artists

It’s fair to say that the Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro X is hardly a looker. With its 17in screen, it’s also a bit of a whopper. But what have we always said about not judging a laptop by its chassis? Underneath that hefty frame you get 9th Generation Intel Xeon or Intel Core i7 hexa-core processors and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, but it’s the screen tech that really catches the eye. The main 16:10 NanoEdge display is Pantone validated, so you can be sure the colours you see are as accurate as possible, plus there’s a secondary touchscreen where you’d normally find the trackpad. This can be used for toolbars and palettes, keeping the main screen free for you to craft your masterpiece. There’s no pricing yet but it’ll go on sale in October.