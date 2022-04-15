Astronauts go through rigorous training ahead of their flights. But when it comes to carry-on luggage, they still want a laptop just like the rest of us. In 1998, the notebook du jour for Soviet space-goers was an Asus P6100. And to commemorate that extra-terrestrial brand endorsement, Asus has launched a special edition of its ZenBook 14X OLED.

A few features set the Space Edition apart from the standard ZenBook 14X. For starters, it’s clad in a special beige-grey livery which Asus calls ‘Zero-G Titanium’. Confusingly, the 14X can neither defy Newton’s laws, nor is it made from the lightweight metal. But at least it’ll match your lunar boots, while themed motifs acknowledge the station that its P6100 forebears flew to.

Also new is a customisable 3.5in OLED monochrome external display. Smart Notifications can show vital stats without flipping the lid, while a ‘Space Theme’ mode displays natty planetary animations. Or you can set it to show your name and contact info, in case that’s space agency policy.

More than an interstellar pretender, Asus has put the Space Edition through space-grade testing to ensure its cosmic durability. It’s proven to withstand massive liftoff vibrations and work at temperatures ranging from -24°C to 61°C. It’s also drop-poof, in case a clumsy cosmonaut forgets that objects don’t float back on earth.

Every gram matters when you’re blasting out of the atmosphere. Luckily, those rugged credentials don’t weigh the Space Edition down: at 15.9mm slim and 1.4kg light, it doesn’t suffer from a porky payload. And like a good space station, the ZenBook 14X Space Edition has plenty of ports – including dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connections for rapid data transfer.

Rocket-ship performance is ensured by 12th Gen Intel i9 silicon inside. Paired with optional Intel X graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the ZenBook 14X Space Edition shouldn’t need boosters to get where it’s going. Dual-fan cooling also keeps the hardware safe from a flameout.

And because the inky blackness of space can only entertain you for so long, the Space Edition also ships with a 14in 2.8K OLED 90Hz main display, plus Dolby Atmos audio to drown out the silent abyss beyond your portal.

Ready for liftoff? You might need a NASA-sized budget to buy one: with limited retail availability, the top-spec ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is listed at $2000 in the US. There’s no word yet on UK pricing.