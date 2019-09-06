The LG G8X ThinQ is a Dual Screen handset that offers an alternative foldable future

While everyone else is faffing around trying to make foldable phones work, LG is looking to increase the screen size of its handsets using alternative solutions. Take the new LG G8X ThinQ, for instance. On the surface, it looks like your bog-standard smartphone, but the handset is compatible with a new and improved Dual Screen attachment that doubles the display size. It effectively turns the G8X into a foldable phone while sidestepping the issue of screen creasing that's plagued other manufacturers. Aside from Dual Screen compatibility, the G8X features a 6.4in FullVision display (the same size as the Dual Screen attachment), an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 32MP front-facing camera that compliments the 13MP super-wide rear setup. There's no concrete pricing or release date for either the G8X or Dual Screen as of yet, but we'll let you know as soon as we hear anything.